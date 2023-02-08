Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Google unveils ChatGPT rival, Bard

Google is launching an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called Bard to rival ChatGPT.

Bard will be used by a group of testers before being rolled out to the public in the coming weeks, the firm said.

Bard is built on Google’s existing large language model Lamda, which one engineer described as being so human-like in its responses that he believed it was sentient.

The tech giant also announced new AI tools for its current search engine.

AI chatbots are designed to answer questions and find information. ChatGPT is the best-known example. They use what’s on the internet as an enormous database of knowledge although there are concerns that this can also include offensive material and disinformation.

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models,” wrote Google boss Sundar Pichai in a blog.

Mr Pichai stressed that he wanted Google’s AI services to be “bold and responsible” but did not elaborate on how Bard would be prevented from sharing harmful or abusive content.

The platform will initially operate on a “lightweight” version of Lamda, requiring less power so that more people can use it at once, he said.

Google’s announcement follows wide speculation that Microsoft is about to bring the AI chatbot ChatGPT to its search engine Bing, following a multi-billion dollar investment in the firm behind it, OpenAI.

ChatGPT can answer questions and carry out requests in text form, based on information from the internet as it was in 2021. It can generate speeches, songs, marketing copy, news articles and student essays.

It is currently free for people to use, although it costs the firm a few pennies each time somebody does.

OpenAI recently announced a subscription tier to complement free access.

Celebrity

Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

0
It looks like Sina Rambo isn't giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.
Celebrity

Actress Funke Akindele Loses Mother

0
Funke Akindele, her siblings and the Akindele family at large are currently bereaved following the passing of their mother and matriarch of the family.
Politics

Obi presidency will tackle subsidy scam in first 100 days – Datti

0
Peter Obi’s presidency will tackle Nigeria’s fuel subsidy regime...
Politics

In massive Bauchi Rally, Atiku promises oil benefits to the people

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...

