Google ranks Nigeria first in search for Online dating

Google has revealed that Nigeria is the top-ranked country that is actively hunting for pieces of information related to Valentine’s Day on the web.

This was disclosed by the Communications and Public Relations Manager for Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola Ogunlade.

According to him, the data provided a series of questions asked by several web users as regards Valentine’s celebration and Nigeria turned out to be the number one, ranking on the list in 2023 by 200 per cent.

The report further revealed that Nigeria is currently the top country searching for love in 2023, and since 2004, has been the country searching the most for dating apps worldwide, Valentine’s gift ideas and best love quotes.

“At Google, our goal is to provide the information people are looking for in the moments that matter to them,” Taiwo said in a statement.

“These trends showcase the crucial role search plays in helping Nigerians find answers to their most pressing questions, especially during special occasions like Valentine’s Day. It underscores the importance of search in these exciting moments.”

“The search for “the origin of valentine” has also increased by 200% in the past week. The data also shows that searches for “valentine messages for boyfriend” have risen by 300% in the past week, and “valentine hairstyle” has surged by 250% over the same period,” it read.

“Best dating app in the world” also spiked by 250%, while “the origin of valentine” rose by 200%. “valentine gift ideas for him in Nigeria” and “best valentine gift for girlfriend” both spiked by 120% in the past week.”

A few other trending questions which were also searched over the weeks on Google are; is Valentine’s Day for Muslims, When was Valentine’s Day created? How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in school? What to do on Valentine’s Day with your boyfriend?, How did Valentine’s come about? Is Valentine’s worldwide?, Who discovered Valentine’s Day, How to wish your boyfriend Happy Valentine’s Day? What to get your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day in high school? And how to survive valentines day alone.

