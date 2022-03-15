Google floats $1m for women entrepreneurs

The philanthropic arm of Google, ‘Google.org’, has announced initiatives to support African women entrepreneurs, including a $1m grant and Hustle Academy cohort.

The $1m charitable fund is committed to supporting programmes helping women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at supporting women-owned businesses.

In addition to the funding announcement, Google has also announced #LookMeUp, a campaign to showcase women entrepreneurs and tell their stories.

To help women business owners to develop their skills, Google has also dedicated the March cohort of the Hustle Academy to women-owned SMBs.

The Hustle Academy, which was launched last month is a free, week-long Bootcamp designed to help SMBs build the expertise they need.

