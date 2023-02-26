Goods worth millions of Naira destroyed in Maiduguri Market fire

Scores of traders at Maiduguri Monday Market, Borno State were left distraught as properties worth millions of naira were consumed by a raging inferno early Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around between 2 and 3 am, and no life was lost in the tragic incident.

Borno Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum visited the scene of the inferno but was pelted with stones by angry youths and traders despite the tight security attached to him.

The angry youths pulled down posters of the state governor and politicians while screaming “Ba muso, bamuso” (we don’t want, we don’t want).

The police rapid response squad and the military shot into the air to disperse the angry crowd while also throwing teargas.

Officials are yet to comment on the matter as of the time of publishing this report.

