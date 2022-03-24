Goods worth millions destroyed as fire razes popular Benue Market

The popular Katsina Ala Market in Benue State has been gutted by fire, which allegedly destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

A trader named Madam Nancy told ThePunch that the shops mostly affected were from the Lagos and Igbo sections of the market.

“The fire started around 8.30pm on Tuesday and destroyed foodstuffs and clothes. We lost goods worth hundreds of millions of naira to the fire,” she added.

Nancy lamented that the absence of firefighters made the situation worse as the inferno quickly consumed other parts of the market.

The Chairman of Katsina Ala Local Government Area, Alfred Atera, who claimed to have visited the market, called on the State government to come to the aid of the traders.

He said; “We are crying to the government to intervene because people’s life savings are gone. Most people’s means of livelihood were trapped there; some in the hospital also need help. So, we appeal to the government to intervene to alleviate the suffering of the people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...