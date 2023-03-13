Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Goods worth millions destroyed as fire guts Kano market

News

Fire has gutted a popular commodity market, Singer Market, in Kano State.

Singer is located along Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kano and is the largest foodstuff market in the state.

Although the immediate cause of the outbreak is still sketchy as of the time of this report, the fire began in the early hours of Monday, razing several shops in the market.

Many shops and goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire.

It was gathered that the fire could not be controlled until around 8 am, about seven hours after the incident started.

Firefighters alongside marketers were said to have brought the situation under control and prevented the fire from spreading to other places.

One of the traders who lost his wares to the incident said the fire spread to three more plazas housing over 100 shops stored with goods worth millions of naira.

This is the third fire outbreak within two months in major markets in the state.

Latest

Politics

BREAKING: Appeal Court reserves judgment on Osun Governorship Appeal

0
The Appeal Court on Monday reserved judgment to decide...
Sports

Legendary coach, Ismaila Mabo, dies at 79

0
Former Head Coach of Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s senior...
Politics

Just In: 60-man LP legal team meets INEC Officials

0
The legal team of the Labour Party is in...
Lifestyle

Women can now swim topless in Germany

0
A new rule in Germany’s capital, Berlin, allows women...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

BREAKING: Appeal Court reserves judgment on Osun Governorship Appeal

0
The Appeal Court on Monday reserved judgment to decide...
Sports

Legendary coach, Ismaila Mabo, dies at 79

0
Former Head Coach of Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s senior...
Politics

Just In: 60-man LP legal team meets INEC Officials

0
The legal team of the Labour Party is in...
Lifestyle

Women can now swim topless in Germany

0
A new rule in Germany’s capital, Berlin, allows women...
Celebrity

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

0
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Appeal Court reserves judgment on Osun Governorship Appeal

Emmanuel Offor -
The Appeal Court on Monday reserved judgment to decide on the case by Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the decision of an election petition tribunal...
Read more

Legendary coach, Ismaila Mabo, dies at 79

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Head Coach of Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s senior national team, Ismaila Mabo, has died at the age of 79 in the early hours...
Read more

Just In: 60-man LP legal team meets INEC Officials

Emmanuel Offor -
The legal team of the Labour Party is in a meeting with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja. The meeting with...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: