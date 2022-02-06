Goodluck Jonathan not resigning from PDP – Omokri

Sunday, February 6, 2022
Popular Nigerian socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, on Sunday, reacted to reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Omokri described the reports that Jonathan resigned from the PDP as false.

In a series of tweets, the former aide to Jonathan urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

According to Omokri: “The news floating around that former President @GEJonathan has resigned from the @OfficialPDPNig is false. Very false!

“This news is being floated by people who were rejected in their state and went to their slave master’s town to receive dubious ‘honors’. Ignore it.”

He also described the former president as a stable man who has been a member of one party all his life.

Omokri stressed that Jonathan does not jump from one party to another.

“Sule Lamido, you have nothing to fear. Former President Jonathan is 64 years old. Throughout his life, he has only been a member of one political party.

“His character is distinct. He is stable. He does not jump from party to party. Relax, Mallam Lamido,” he added.

