‘Goodfellas’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

Paul Sorvino is dead.

The legend who is famous for his role as the Mafia don Pail Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 gangster classic Goodfellas, died at the age of 83. And this was confirmed by his wife Dee Dee via Instagram.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she captioned a photo of them together.

His daughter, the Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, took to Twitter on Monday to share a tribute to her father, writing:

“My heart is rent asunder—a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

The Associated Press reports that the actor’s publicist said the legendary actor died Monday morning of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...