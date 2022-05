Ray Liotta is dead.

According to People, the Goodfellas actor passed on in his sleep in the Dominican Republic and sources close to his family say there is no foul play suspected in his death and that his fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him when he passed.

The actor rose to stardom thanks to his roles in hit projects like Goodfellas, the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, and Hanna.

He reportedly was filming Dangerous Waters before he died.

He was 67.

