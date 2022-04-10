Golovkin KOs Murata in the 9th round to unify middleweight division

Gennady Golovkin is the unified middleweight champion again after stopping Ryota Murata in nine rounds in Saitama in Japan.

The 40-year-old Kazakh added the WBA (Super) belt to his IBF title, reclaiming the belt he lost to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their 2018 rematch.

Golovkin recovered from a slow start to stop Murata in his tracks with a counter right hand and the win puts ‘Triple G’ in pole position for a trilogy fight with Alvarez later this year.

“Murata is a true warrior who fought to the very end,” Golovkin said.

“He is an Olympic champion, a middleweight champion, and despite what took place in front of his fans, we are extremely happy to have organised this event in Japan.”

Alvarez and Golovkin are yet to sign a deal for their highly anticipated third fight and the Mexican is due to move up to light-heavyweight to challenge WBA (Super) champion Dmitry Bivol on 7 May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...