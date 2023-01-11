Golden Globes 2023: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The full list of winners is finally here.

Check them out:

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best supporting actor in a TV series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best actress – musical or comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best actor – drama

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best actress – drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily – WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary – WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best TV series – drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon – WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...