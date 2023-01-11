Golden Globes 2023: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The full list of winners is finally here.
Check them out:
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best supporting actor in a TV series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon – WINNER
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor – musical or comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best actress – musical or comedy
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best actor – drama
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
Best supporting actress in a TV series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best actress – drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best non-English language film
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best screenplay
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – WINNER
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily – WINNER
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone – WINNER
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary – WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best TV series – drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon – WINNER
Ozark
Severance