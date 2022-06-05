GoFundMe Shuts Down Fake $1 Miillion Amber Heard Crowdfunding Page

GoFundMe has shut down the fake fundraiser kickstarted by fans of Amber Heard who want to help her the $1 million for her legal fees.

This comes days after the actress lost the defamation lawsuit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, who she accused of domestic and sexual abuse.

The jury who passed the verdict ordered her to pay him $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive charges. Although the judge presiding over the case reduced the punitive charges to $350,000 because the state of Virginia capped it.

Speaking with the press, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said that the actress doesn’t have $10 million to pay Depp and will be appealing the case. Perhaps, this is the reason why overzealous fans thought they could go ahead and raise some funds for her.

But GoFundMe has shut the page down.

A spokesperson told TMZ that the page was determined to not be from Amber herself or anybody on her legal team, so it was flagged and shut down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...