God isn’t happy with Nigeria – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams says there are indications that God is not happy with Nigeria because of its situation.

Adams stated this on Monday at a briefing in Lagos while unveiling programmes for the 2022 edition of Eledumare Festival.

The traditional leader disclosed that the event was organized “to honour and appease Almighty God”.

He said festival has spiritual potentials to trigger both economic prosperity and progress, if the country follows the line of fairness and justice.

Adams reiterated his call for restructuring of Nigeria to forestall collapse, lamenting that “the presidency and the power brokers have failed to heed the calls”.

“We can hardly make meaningful progress with the present situation. Things are going the wrong way on daily basis.

“Those that are in the best position to help salvage the nation from imminent collapse have lost touch with the people at the grassroots,” he complained.

Adams, chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) appealed to the government at all levels to do more for the poor.

In his remark, Muyiwa Osinaike said: “If deities are always celebrated through festivals, why not celebrate God, the creator of both heaven and earth, in the most special way?”.

