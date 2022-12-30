Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘God forbid I work, romance with APC, PDP’ – Kwankwaso

Politics

A former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has debunked rumours that he is working for another party coming 2023 general election.

Mr. Kwankwasko stated this while responding to questions from some of his supporters while featuring on a live radio program in Dutse, Jigawa State.

He said since he and his supporters joined the NNPP, some people have been concocting different kinds of lies just for their political reasons.

According to him, “I heard that some people are saying Northern elders met me and asked me to step down for a Northern candidate and some are saying I am romancing with APC.

“Who can tell us about Arewa? Who knows Arewa better than us? These are candidates that have issues with their qualifications and health.”

He explained that the news was baseless and was concocted by miscreants for political reasons to distract Nigerians.

“God forbid I work or romance with APC, PDP, I am for NNPP, there is no going back.

“This is a golden opportunity for all Nigerians if they want things to change for the better. NNPP is the answer and if they want things to continue, so be it,” he added.

Latest

Sports

Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

0
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo...
News

Kogi Blast: Yahaya Bello vows to punish perpetrators

0
The Kogi State Government has vowed to unravel the...
News

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG files murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi

0
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday...
Lifestyle

YouTube Partners with 8th AFRIMA, Reiterates Support For African Music and Creative Economy

0
  Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

0
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo...
News

Kogi Blast: Yahaya Bello vows to punish perpetrators

0
The Kogi State Government has vowed to unravel the...
News

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG files murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi

0
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday...
Lifestyle

YouTube Partners with 8th AFRIMA, Reiterates Support For African Music and Creative Economy

0
  Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the...
News

We are proud of Yahaya Bello’s stewardship – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he was impressed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Barca legend to become teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at new club

Emmanuel Offor -
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo are set to link up at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Mundo Deportivo reports that Al...
Read more

Kogi Blast: Yahaya Bello vows to punish perpetrators

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kogi State Government has vowed to unravel the perpetrators of Thursday’s Okene explosion in order to put an end to such heinous act...
Read more

Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG files murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday filed a one-count charge against ASP Drambi Vandi for the murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem. Vandi...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: