God did not make a mistake in Nigeria’s diversity – Kukah

Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, says God did not make a mistake in making Nigeria one nation with diverse peoples.

Kukah said this on Sunday during the celebration to mark his 45th anniversary as a priest and 10 years as bishop of Sokoto diocese.

Addressing the congregation, the revered bishop said he would not have been a priest without the support of his parents and the church, while admonishing the congregation to constantly remember that everything in their lives is God’s gift.

Speaking further, he appealed to Nigerians to continue to be proud of the country at all times.

“God did not make a mistake for making us a nation of diverse cultures, religions and ethnicities,” he said.

“I talk about Nigeria with pride because before our very eyes, God will do a great thing that we will all rejoice with.”

Kukah has, on several occasions, expressed his belief that Nigeria should remain as one nation, stating earlier this year that it is cheaper for Nigeria to remain as one country rather than breaking up into smaller units.

