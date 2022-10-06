God chose Atiku to be president – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has claimed that God chose former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

Ayu said God chose Atiku as Nigeria’s President to solve the challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

Speaking Wednesday in Bauchi while receiving thousands of defectors, Ayu said God chose Atiku to unify the country.

Noting that the Northeast has never produced Nigeria’s president, Ayu said: “But today, God has chosen Atiku Abubakar, who is a son of the Northeast, to correct all the challenges bedeviling the nation and unify it.”

He assured the defectors that they would enjoy a level-playing field within the PDP.

“There are enemies of the party who are determined to cause division among us by uttering all sorts of lies against us. I want to tell you that they will be disappointed because at the end of the day, members of this party will come out en masse and vote.

“All our National Assembly, governorship candidates will come back to the office. Having stayed out of power for eight years, the PDP will be returned to power,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...