‘God bless PDP’ – Tinubu’s gaffe draws mockery from opposition [Video]

Reactions continue to trail the prayer by the embattled Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for God’s blessing on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asiwaju Tinubu made the prayer during his Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, further raising questions about his suitability for the nation;s top job.

Earlier in his address, the APC Presidential Candidate had admitted that Nigerians were “in distress” under the APC.

Since his faux pas, the PDP said it has been receiving flurries of calls, solidarity messages and visits from key members of the APC, who believe that his prayer is a divine act of God to point the nation to the right direction.

