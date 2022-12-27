Search
Emmanuel Offor
Go cry elsewhere – Di Maria slams French legend

Former France international Adil Rami and Juventus forward Angel Di Maria have engaged in a war of words over Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez has received a lot of backlash over his FIFA World Cup final antics, which were key to Argentina’s victory over France.

Rami had earlier slammed Martinez over the Aston Villa goalkeeper’s actions in the World Cup final and his mockery of Kylian Mbappe.

Rami posted on his Instagram account earlier, deeming Emi Martinez “the biggest son of a **** in football.”

And Argentina international Angel Di Maria responded, saying, “El Dibu is the best goalkeeper in the world. Go cry elsewhere.”

Rami hit back with irony, saying: “Are you teaching me Angel!?”

