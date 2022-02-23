HomeCelebrity February 23, 2022 ADANNE FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Latest Posts Politics Breaking: Zamfara Deputy Governor impeached Politics Buhari to sign amended Electoral Act on Friday Music New Video: King Promise and Patoranking drop visuals for ‘Choplife’ Celebrity Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Announces Change in Spelling of Name GNL Zamba Drops New Single, “Love Like HipHop” Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp This is the latest single from GNL Zamba, released in February as a celebration of Black History Month, Love, and Positive Hip-hop. It is titled “Love like Hip-hop”. This year Baboon Forest Entertainment is the Hiphop label to watch. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Tags:GNL Zamba February 23, 2022 ADANNE FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Celebrity Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Announces Change in Spelling of Name Celebrity Toyin Lawani Shows Off New Building Project Celebrity King Promise feat. Patoranking – Choplife (Official Video) Celebrity Stephanie Coker Debates the Usefulness of Bridesmaids in New Podcast Celebrity Bimpe Oyebade Calls Out Husband, Adedimeji Lateef Over His Farting Latest Posts Politics Breaking: Zamfara Deputy Governor impeached Politics Buhari to sign amended Electoral Act on Friday Music New Video: King Promise and Patoranking drop visuals for ‘Choplife’ Celebrity Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Announces Change in Spelling of Name Don't Miss Lifestyle Blaqbonez Says He’s Funnier Than Most Instagram Comedians Lifestyle James Brown Reveals He is Now a University Student in London Lifestyle DJ Cuppy Gets Candid: “Some Days I’m at Oxford Deeply Regretting Doing a 3rd University Degree” News Court orders NDLEA to detain Abba Kyari, six others pending investigation News Varsity professor, others charged to court for alleged forgery Stay in touchTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Sign up