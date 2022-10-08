Gisele Bündchen is Ready to ‘Move on’ From Tom Brady Marriage

New reports have confirmed that Gisele Bündchen is ready to move on from Tom Brady.

People magazine is reporting that the 42-year-old supermodel is “done” with the relationship and is ready to move on from her 13-year marriage. And this comes after she filed for divorce from the American footballer.

“She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on,” the insider told the outlet. “She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired … She is just trying to figure out her life.”

The source added that she is doesn’t have much contact with Brady, but “is doing OK.”

You can read more about their divorce here.

