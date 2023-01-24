Search
Girls Trip 2 in the Works, Will be Filmed in Ghana

A sequel to the hit 2017 Girls Trip is officially in the works as confirmed by the writer.

Though this was first announced back in January 2022, its screenwriter has issued a “definitive update” that the movie is “officially happening,” with current plans to film the follow-up out in Ghana.

Tracy Oliver, who is one of the co-writers working on the second installment, told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival last weekend that things are certainly in motion behind the scenes. “No one else knows this and [producer] Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

The comedy flick starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Regina Hall was a big hit at the box office, generating over $140 million worldwide, as four lifelong friends rekindle their sisterhood during a fun-filled trip to New Orleans.

Back in January 2022, the film’s producer, Will Packer, confirmed to ‘Good Morning America’ that all of its lead stars would reprise their iconic roles, saying, “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

