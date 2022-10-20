Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Giraffe crushes toddler to death in South Africa

A giraffe crushed to death a 16-month-old toddler in an eastern region of South Africa on Wednesday, police said, in a rare attack by the world’s tallest mammal.

The attack occurred at a game farm around 270 kilometres (168 miles) northeast of the port city of Durban.

Police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala said in a 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old daughter were attacked around 1400 GMT at Kuleni Farm in the Hluhluwe area “when they were trampled by a giraffe”.

She said the girl was taken to a nearby doctor’s practice “where she died”, while the mother was rushed to hospital for medical attention where she is in a critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Giraffes do not usually attack humans.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: