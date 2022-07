Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero are soon to become a party of three as they are expecting their first child together.

The ‘Jane the Virgin’ star announced the exciting news via her Instagram page on Saturday, July 30.

Posting a video carousel which showed the couple during Gina’s birthday celebrations along with one of her, holding a pregnancy test in hand, she captioned it, “This birthday hits different.”

