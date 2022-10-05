Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West A ‘Bully And A Joke’ After He Attacked A Vogue Editor

Gigi Hadid roasted Kanye West on Instagram after the rapper attacked a Vogue editor who criticized his “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, attended West’s show, and disappointed by how it turned out, took to her Instagram to say that the shirts were “deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

“There is no excuse, there is no art here,” she said.

And Kanye West hopped on his page to insult her, posting images of her and mocking her fashion choices. He also posted a screenshot of a text message from someone who urged him not to “insult that writer,” presumably referring to Karefa-Johnson.

Reating to this, Gigi Hadid, who has worked with Karefa-Johnson and considers her a friend, slammed the rapper.

“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid wrote in a since-deleted comment. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

She later elaborated on her own Instagram story.

“I was trying very hard not to give that man air time, but publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me,” she wrote. “If you can’t take it don’t dish it. If you can’t take criticism, specially the smart, nuanced, and kind criticism that GKJ provided yesterday’s show, then don’t put work out for public consumption. This is immature bully behavior.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...