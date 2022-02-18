Friday, February 18, 2022
Gifty Powers Questions Why Folks Hide their Account Balances on Social Media

Gifty Powers believes that if you want to show off, the. show off all the way and quit the hide and seek game.

The Big Brother Naija “See Gobe” housemate expressed her thought on this matter on reaction to Annie Idibia’s announcement that her husband, 2Baba gifted her N50,000,000.

While Annie had posted the screenshot of the credit alert notification, she refused to show off her current account balance.

Taking to her own Instagram stories, Gifty Powers had noted that she has nothing against folks who have received money from their loved ones and decide to announce it, she wondered why everyone seems to always cover their account balance.

The mother of two disclosed that she was t trying to be sarcastic with her question as he genuinely wanted to know the reason behind it and wondered of it was a new trend.

