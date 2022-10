Gideon Okeke believes men deserve to be applauded for daring to remain sane despite the craziness around.

The actor noted that folks should give it up to men for keeping their cool despite the number of free ‘nyash’ on display.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Okeke noted that women have to be especially thankful for the grave of their men owning a phone and yet staying sane a d remaining unsullied.

“It’s CRAZY out there! And you don’t have to be “out there”…to go CRAZY! He said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...