Gideon Okeke Laments the State of the Nation, Says He Was “Fraud Shamed”

Like the average Nigerian, Gideon Okeke is feeling the financial pressure of the current fuel scarcity in the nation.

The actor shared on Instagram how black market operators sell fuel for as high as N5,000 per litre. Worse off, he added that these people brag about selling to only yahoo boys because those ones do not bother negotiating, they buy at any price given.

Gideon Okeke stated that the guy was trying to shame him because he wasn’t unscrupulous and tagged this “Fraud Shaming.”

He wrote,.

“Dear friends,

This country is in trouble o. It’s bad enough that the black market sells a litre of fuel for 5k. Worse off, the fact that the black market dealer vehemently brag about ONLY selling to Yahoo boys. Because dem no dey prize market. Anything you tell dem, dem go pay!

“The guy wan shame me for not being unscrupulous. This is Fraud shaming…or No? Nigeria’s Time Will Come ”

