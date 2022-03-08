Gideon Okeke Laments “Peanut” Pay of Actors, Says “Na Packaging”

Gideon Okeke who is very vocal about all of the behind-the-scenes happenings in the movie industry is back this time to talk about pay.

In a new Instagram post, the actor revealed that actors are paid peanuts and only package and dress up on the red carpet during premiere of films.

Gideon Okeke pointed out the new habit of awarding cash to the “Best Dressed” personality at movie premieres and he noted that this takes away from the film.

He went on to further state that movies are usually a collaborative sport until it’s time to pay actors their worth and suggested actors be paid for video on demand just like musicians are paid by streaming platforms whenever their songs are streamed or downloaded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...