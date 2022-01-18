Gideon Okeke Calls out Women for Using “Assets” Exposure as a Means of Validation

Gideon Okeke was definitely in a mood when he wrote his latest post on his Instagram stories.

The actor went on a rant to question the rationale behind women exposing their “assets” in the name of validation if their persons.

Gideon posed a question at wen asking, “Cleavages, thighs, butts (cheeks and cracks), camel toes, pubics ..etc. Does showing up on all these “assets” make you any more WOMAN than you already are?

He continued by stating that women seem to validate their womanhood by this, dishiing the over-used line, “I love the woman I’m becoming” at every turn.

