Gideon Okeke Calls Out Banks, Big Brands and Government Over Hypocrisy Regarding Weed Smoking

Gideon Okeke has announced himself as the most conscious actor anyone will ever meet and has set the tone to live up to this.

The actor took to his Instagram stories to thrash the government, banks and big name brands executives for backing and supporting the biggest weed influencers in the country.

Gideon Okeke opined that if weed is illegal in Nigeria, why these big brands dole out huge chunk of cash to make weed smokers their ambassadors.

He followed it up by saying that if the government and other people at the helm of affairs owe Nigerians no explanation, they owe it to their conscience.

He therefore advocated that the hypocrisy be pegged and weed smoking legalised as he announced he was off to the beach.

