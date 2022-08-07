Giancarlo Esposito Wants to Play Profession X in MCU Movies

Giancarlo Esposito has shared his MCU dreams.

The beloved actor shared this during a Friday appearance at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, where he fielded questions about his rumoured role in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.

“So, I have not worked for Marvel yet,” The Mandalorian star told the crowd. “I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing.”

Espositothen shared some of the comic characters he would like to play.

“So, there’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of—who else are they talking about over there?” he said. “Oh, Doom! And there is … Professor X.”

And when asked to name the character he most wanted to play, he said: “I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X.”

