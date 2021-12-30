Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted on 5 Counts of Conspiracy and Abuse of Minors

A New York federal court has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five counts of conspiracy and abuse of minors on Wednesday, December 29.

The close associate of convicted sexual predator, Jeffrey Epstein was convicted on five out of six counts related to her role in his sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five federal charges: sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Ghislaine Maxwel faces up to 65 years in prison and showed no reaction when the verdicts were read. Judge Alison Nathan did not set a sentencing date.

“The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.

The jury, which was made up of six women and six men, deliberated for about 40 hours across parts of six days.

Prosecutors argued Maxwell and Epstein conspired to set up a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes participated in it as well.

Her defense, meanwhile, said she was a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s actions and attacked the memories and motivations of the women who say they were sexually abused.

Maxwell’s lawyers are working on an appeal, attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim said.

“We firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. Obviously, we are very disappointed with the verdict,” Sternheim said, adding her team believes Maxwell still will be vindicated.

The trial, which began November 29, alternated between disturbing testimony from sexual abuse victims and illuminating testimony about some of Epstein’s connections to some high-profile celebrities.

Annie Farmer, one of four accusers who testified, said Wednesday she hopes the verdicts bring solace to the victims.

“I am so relieved and grateful that the jury recognized the pattern of predatory behavior that Maxwell engaged in for years and found her guilty of these crimes,” she said. “She has caused hurt to many more women than the few of us who had the chance to testify in the courtroom.”

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but died by suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell, his confidante and former girlfriend, was arrested a year afterward and has been held in jail since.

