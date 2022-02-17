Ghana’s four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Trophies have gone missing 

According to Sports journalist, Saddick Adams widely known as Sports Obama, Ghana’s Afcon trophies cannot be found as they have vanished into thin air.

He made his submission on his sports show and said: “You know that CAF gives you a replica when you win the trophy but then, you get the golden one when you win it for keeps (three times),”

“Before the 2019 AFCON, I asked questions about the four trophies that we have won and I was told that we lost the trophies during the Coup when the National Sports Council Office was ransacked.”

Ghana’s Black Stars have won the Africa Cup Nations four times, the last of which came in 1982.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...