Ghanaian Singer, Kwaw Kese Calls out Burna Boy Over Alleged Failed Promise to Black Sherif

Kwaw Kese has taken to social media to call out Burna Boy over an alleged failed promise to his colleague, Black Sherif.

Following the successful outcome of Burna’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York, the Ghanaian act took to Twitter to state that the former had promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s been in tour and performing Blacko’s songs without him. He also asked why Burna Boy lied.

Burna promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s on tour performing Blacko songs without him. @burnaboy you lied ??? — King Kese (@kwawkese) April 29, 2022

Kwaw Kese went further to note that folks didn’t like people asking simple questions as his tweet had sent people running all over his timeline. He went on to note that it would have been a joy to see Black Sherif performing alongside Burna Boy.

People don’t want us to ask our questions in peace, nkwasiasem. Simple question I ask people Dey run scata cata 🤣🤣🤣 — King Kese (@kwawkese) April 30, 2022

What a joy it would’ve been if Blacko was on stage singing his part of the song. I do my song, you Dey take play show, nkwasiasem. — King Kese (@kwawkese) April 30, 2022

