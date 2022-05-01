Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ghanaian Singer, Kwaw Kese Calls out Burna Boy Over Alleged Failed Promise to Black Sherif

Kwaw Kese has taken to social media to call out Burna Boy over an alleged failed promise to his colleague, Black Sherif.

Following the successful outcome of Burna’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York, the Ghanaian act took to Twitter to state that the former had promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s been in tour and performing Blacko’s songs without him. He also asked why Burna Boy lied.

Kwaw Kese went further to note that folks didn’t like people asking simple questions as his tweet had sent people running all over his timeline. He went on to note that it would have been a joy to see Black Sherif performing alongside Burna Boy.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: