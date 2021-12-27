Monday, December 27, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ghanaian Artiste, Shatta Wale Curses Out Nigerians During Concert, Goes on Lengthy Twitter Rant Afterwards

Shatta Wale has his ox gored where Nigerians and Nigerian music, artistes and DJs are concerned and went about it in an epic rant.

The singer who filled out a Ghanaian stadium for his Freedom Wave Concert took the opportunity to curse at Nigerians mid-performance.

Shatta Wale noted that Nigerian artistes come to his home country Ghana, for the numbers and to secure global recognition but do not promote Ghanaian artistes neither do they appreciate Ghanaians.

After the video above went viral, he took his rant to Twitter to continue it there; blaming Nigerian artistes and Nigerians for all the reasons why Ghanaian artistes have not attained the same level of fame and success as their Nigerian counterparts.

 

