Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo Sent Back to Jail Over Nude Photos Saga

Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo is heading back to jail over her nude photos saga.

A High Court sitting in Accra, Ghana dismissed the appeal filed by the Ghanaian actress and mother of one over her April 2021 arrest. Akuapem Poloo had challenged her 90 days custodial sentence.

On April 16, 2021, the actress was arrested, arraigned and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court, over the publication of “obscene material and domestic vi*lence”, after she made a post on IG where she went n*ked while posing with her seven-year-old son.

Though she served a period into her term, her lawyers appealed the judgement considering it too harsh. She was subsequently granted a ¢80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

MyJoyFM reports that in a ruling on Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld the Circuit court decision on grounds that the Circuit court’s decision was not manifestly excessive.

The court also ordered that her son should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of him, while his mother serves her sentence at the Nsawam Prison.

Following the new development, Akuapem took to her Instagram page to write a little note to her son, telling him to be strong while she’s away.

