It looks like Mawuli Gavor will be walking down the aisle sometime in the near future.

The Ghanaian actor seems to have found love in the arms and heart of his stunning lady, Remya.

Famed Ghanaian photographer, King Kweku Ananse Photography shared pictures from a session with the lovebirds via his Instagram page.

The photos which appeared like a pre-wedding shoot, had the couple dressed in matching white attires as they loving kissed and held on to each other.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...