Ghana Traders close down shops to protest inflation

Traders in Ghana’s capital Accra closed their stores and businesses on Wednesday in a three-day protest over soaring costs of living as the West African country battles economic fallout from the Ukraine war.

Daily gridlock in Accra’s Central Business District and in the biggest vehicle spare parts district was largely absent, with only street food vendors in front of the shuttered shops.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is under pressure over his economic management after reversing his position and entering talks with the IMF over a $3-billion loan to shore up public finances.

Ghana faces a high debt load and inflation at a historic high of 37 percent in September, while the local cedi currency has plummeted against the US dollar.

Kwesi Amoah, a spare parts dealer at Abossey Okai, a suburb of Accra, told AFP traders no longer issue pro-forma invoices because prices change within a day, sometimes within hours.

“We understand these are tough times all over the world, but our neighbours in Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso are not suffering like us,” he said.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) union said the move sent a signal to the government that they were frustrated over poor economic management.

GUTA president Joseph Obeng said the protest was just a “pinch” for the government to quickly fix the economy to save Ghanaian businesses.

“It’s obvious that we cannot contain this any longer as it’s increasingly getting unbearable,” he said.

The Council of State, a constitutionally mandated advisory body for the president, failed in an attempt to persuade traders to call off their strike on Tuesday.

The government has so far not commented on the protest.

