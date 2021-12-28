Ghana threatens jail term for prophets of doom

The police in Ghana have warned religious leaders to measure their utterances during New Year messages or they risk a jail term of seven years.

Ghana Police disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Ghana Police Service Statement On Communication Of Prophecies And Their Legal Implications’ and released it on Monday.

The authorities said, over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger, and death, by some religious leaders, has created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger.

They, therefore, urged the religious leaders to watch how they communicate prophecies in the New Year messages and added that any person found guilty risks a term of imprisonment of up to five years.

Read the full statement below…

GHANA POLICE SERVICE STATEMENT ON COMMUNICATION OF PROPHECIES AND THEIR LEGAL IMPLICATIONS

As the year 2021 draws to a close, the Ghana Police Service wishes to draw the attention of Ghanaians, especially religious groups, to the fact that whereas we have the right to religion, freedom of worship and free speech, all of these rights are subject to the respect for the rights and freedoms of others according to our laws. Over the years, communication of prophesies of harm, danger and death, by some religious leaders, have created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger. We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true. It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person. A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years. We therefore wish to caution all Ghanaians, especially religious groups and leaders to be measured in their utterances, especially how they communicate prophecies, which may injure the right of others and the public interest. The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know, and believe in, the centrality of God in our lives. The Police wish to assure all religious organizations that we are committed to ensuring maximum security during the 31st December night, end of year services and beyond. There should be no apprehensions therefore about undertaking the various activities. We ask only that everyone keeps within the law and is mindful of the welfare of each other. We also urge all Ghanaians to observe the COVID-19 protocols religiously so as to protect ourselves, families and friends from this ravaging pandemic. We also take this opportunity to wish all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a happy

New Year.

SUPT. ALEXANDER KWAKU OBENG DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...