Ghana Legend, Asamoah Gyan, snubbed for AFCON

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan will miss next year’s Africa Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon.

Gyan missed coach Milovan Rajevac’s 30-man provisional squad and will not be present at the competition which begins in January.

The 33-year-old remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer in international football and also holds the record for the goals by a Black Stars player at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Udinese forward was an integral member of Milovan Rajevac’s team that reach the final of AFCON 2010. He scored three goals enroute to the finals against Egypt.

Meanwhile, his lack of football for the majority of 2021 has seen him miss out of several call ups.

He has not featured for the Black Stars since the Nations Cup in Egypt 2019, where Ghana reached the round of 16.

Meanwhile, in his absence, Rajevac has invited four strikers including teenager Felix Afena-Gyan.

