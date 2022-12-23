Search
Ghana launches Visa on arrival for all travellers

News

The Ghanaian government says it will issue visa on arrival for travellers entering the country from December 22, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the country’s transport minister, made this known in a circular issued on Thursday and addressed to all airlines.

According to Asiamah, the move is aimed at advancing the government’s ‘beyond the return’ initiative.

The initiative is a 10-year project of the government of Ghana to promote tourism and homecoming of Africans and Ghanaians in the diaspora, and to foster economic relations and investments from the diaspora in Africa and Ghana.

“Following consultation between the ministry of foreign affairs, the ministry of interior, the ministry of tourism, art and culture, Ghana immigration service and the Ghana tourism authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval,” the statement reads.

“This arrangement is effective from 22nd December, 2022 to 15th January 2023.”

The minister, therefore, urged airport authorities across the world to honour the arrangement.

“Consequently, it will be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect the new arrangement and all those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding,” the statement adds.

