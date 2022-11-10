Thursday, November 10, 2022
‘Ghana is the Most Expensive West African Country,” Juliet Ibrahim Laments

Juliet Ibrahim is getting crushed under the heavy weight of the current economic situation in her country, Ghana.

The actress and author took to Twitter to vent her frustration at how bad things have gotten.

In a series of tweets, Ibrahim lamented the high cost of living Ghanaian as she recounts how much she spends fuelling her car weekly.

She described Ghana as the “most expensive West African country right now.”

She stated that the amount she spent weekly on fuel was more expensive than what will be spent in the United States or Nigeria.

