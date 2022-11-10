‘Ghana is the Most Expensive West African Country,” Juliet Ibrahim Laments

Juliet Ibrahim is getting crushed under the heavy weight of the current economic situation in her country, Ghana.

The actress and author took to Twitter to vent her frustration at how bad things have gotten.

In a series of tweets, Ibrahim lamented the high cost of living Ghanaian as she recounts how much she spends fuelling her car weekly.

She described Ghana as the “most expensive West African country right now.”

She stated that the amount she spent weekly on fuel was more expensive than what will be spent in the United States or Nigeria.

Ghana is officially the most expensive West African country right now! No joke! — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

Someone driving a car of 3.0 / 3.5 fills their fuel tank to use within 5-7 days with fuel worth 1300/1400 cedis.

Currently, $100 = 1,400 cedis

Even in USA, to fuel the same type of car can and will NEVER cost that much!

Yet we are all going through the same economic crisis. — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

$100 = 1400 cedis

1400 cedis = 72,000 Naira Is there any Nigerian on my timeline that spends 72,000 Naira to fuel his car and use for a period of 5-7 days? Let’s have this discussion and make it make sense to me oo… — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

This is not a political post. Everyone’s affected and talking about our concerns / worries only helps one stay sane. Thanks — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

I pray we all can survive this and double up our hustle oo. Because looks like things aren’t going to go back to normal. This is the time to strategize and focus on multiple streams of income… — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

We need to double our hustle very well… God help us all as we adjust to the new standards of living. 🙏💪 #adulthoodnascam 😢🤦‍♀️ — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 8, 2022

Talking about this matter stresses me out abeg guys let’s drop it and focus how we go make our daily bread. Economic crisis ain’t going nowhere anytime soon. Lord help us all. #goodnight guys. We chat tomorrow — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 9, 2022

