Ghana beats retreat, says no threat to citizens in Abuja

Ghana is not aware of any threat targeted at its nationals living in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said.

The Ghanaian ministry also disowned a security update advising against non-essential trips to Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday 16th November, 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorized,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the travelling public,” the statement added.

The United States and the United Kingdom had in October warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, and commenced the evacuation of their citizens from the Nigerian capital.

However, Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed dismissed the terror alerts, saying the government won’t be stampeded and that Nigeria is safer than in May 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into office.

