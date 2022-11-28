Ghana 3-2 South Korea: Black Stars edge thrilling contest

Ghana won a thrilling match packed with twists and turns against South Korea in front of a vibrant crowd at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

A 10-minute spell by the African nation in the first half gave them with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

However, noisy celebrations by Ghana fans at half time were dampened by a South Korea comeback after the break.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, top-scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

But Kudus, who had headed in Jordan Ayew’s cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea’s hearts.

Chances continued to fall South Korea’s way as they searched for another equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on for the priceless three points.

