Sunday, February 6, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Get Ready for Asa Live in Lagos 2022

Asa is finally coming to Lagos this 2022 for her highly anticipated concert, Asa Live in Lagos.

The songstress based in France will be treating guests to a wholesome experience of fine music and ambience come May 8, 2022.

Comedian, Basketmouth announced the news on his Instagram and revealed that he will be producing the show. He shared that he had been trying to make it happen for 9 years and now, it’s finally a reality.

Fans of ASA can also expect new music from her as she is set to also drop an album soon.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

