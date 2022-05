Georgina Rodriguez has shown off full photos of her newborn daughter to the world.

The model who welcomed twins with ace footballer and long term partner, Cristiano Ronaldo back in April, posted photos of the baby girl on her Instagram page.

She revealed the baby’s name to be Bella Esmeralda in her caption to the photos which simply read, “Bella Esmeralda 180422.”

Recall that Georgina and Cristiano welcomed twins; a boy and a girl back in April but sadly, the boy died after birth.

