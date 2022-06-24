George R.R. Martin Shares New Details About ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spin-Off Series

George R. R. Martin has confirmed that there is, indeed, a Jon Snow spin-off series in the works, starring Kit Harington.

This comes one week after Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones, revealed the surprise during a BBC Chat. “I know it exists. It’s happening,” she said.

Posting about this on his blog post, Martin said he would love to share more details about this project but can’t because of HBO.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up,” she said. “So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

“Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us,” Martin wrote. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.” He later added, “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

Martin clarified that, along with Snow, there are a total of four Thrones live-action spin-offs in development and “in the script stage”: 10,000 Ships, Sea Snake a.k.a. 9 Voyages, and the Tales of Dunk and Egg series The Hedge Knight or Knight of the 7 Kingdoms.

We can’t wait!

