George R.R. Martin Says He’s Surprised that ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Hated ‘Something That They Once Loved’

It’s been two years since Game of Thrones packed up and George R.R. Martin still can’t believe that fans of the show hated the ending.

In a new interview ahead of the premiere of the HBO series House of the Dragon later this year, the writer told the Independent how he felt about fans hating Season 8 of the show.

“I don’t understand it, you know,” he said. “Okay, you love a show, you love a character. What’s the worst…it’s either going to be a good show or a bad show or a mediocre show. Some episodes are good, some are bad. Why are some people getting so crazy about it?”

He added that fans who hated the ending had loved the show, which shocked him. “I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved,” he added. “If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it! How has everything become so toxic?”

He also addressed the toxic fan wars culture he’s noticed bout other shows.

“[Amazon’s] The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn’t even on yet, but if you follow what’s going on online, the controversy about it is like World War II. They’re dropping atomic bombs on each other,” the 73-year-old said. “You hear controversies about some of the Marvel shows and the Marvel movies, certainly about the DC characters. It used to be if you were a fan of Star Trek, you liked Star Trek. Now it seems like half the people who call themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, and the Star Wars fans hate Star Wars, and the Tolkien fans hate Rings of Power.”

Martin concluded that this perhaps is because some fans are unwilling to accept change. “What the hell? Now maybe it’s because it’s changing, but as a writer you’d go crazy if you didn’t change it somehow,” he said. “You want to tell new stories, not tell the same stories over and over again.”

