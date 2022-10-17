George Floyd’s Family Reportedly Planning to Sue Kanye West

Kanye West may have gotten himself in new legal trouble, this time with the family of George Floyd for spreading false narratives that he died of a drug overdose.

Recall that Floyd died because a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for eight minutes, a shocking incident that stirred major protests in the United States. Chauvin has since been sentenced. Now Kanye West, who lives for controversy, has made claims during his chat on Drink Champs podcast that has stirred new conversations.

The rapper cited Candace Owens’ latest documentary in which she claimed that fentanyl contributed to his death.

Reacting to this, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt announced a lawsuit against Ye is under consideration based on the disgraced artist’s “false statements about the manner of his death.”

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

