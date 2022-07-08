Friday, July 8, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

George Dodo, Pioneer Bishop of Zaria Diocese, is dead

The pioneer Bishop of Catholic Diocese, Zaria, Most Reverend George Jonathan Dodo is dead.

Zaria Diocese announced the passing to Glory of the Bishop in a statement issued by Diocesan Vice Chancellor of Zaria, Rev. Fr. Abraham Bisan Make.

The statement explained that, “with gratitude to God, I have been directed to announce the passing unto glory of our Bishop, Most Rev. George Jonathan Dodo, the pioneer Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Zaria.”

The statement added that the sad event took place in the early hours of Friday, 8th July, 2022, after a brief illness.

It further explained that, “while we enjoin all to pray for his peaceful repose, information regarding his burial will be announced as soon as possible.”

